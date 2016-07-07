UPDATE 1-GE, Senvion prepare bids for French wind group Adwen - sources

(Adds details on valuation)
FRANKFURT/MADRID, July 7 General Electric
and German wind turbine maker Senvion are preparing
bids for French wind power group Adwen, which is jointly owned
by Spain's Gamesa and France's Areva, people
familiar with the matter said.
German industrials group Siemens is due to take
over Gamesa's 50 percent stake in Adwen as part of its 1 billion
euro ($1.1 billion) deal to buy a majority stake in Gamesa. It
has also made an offer for Areva's stake in Adwen.
However, under the terms of a side-deal agreed in connection
with Siemens's buyout of Gamesa, Areva has until mid-September
to look for an alternative buyer.
The companies declined to comment.
Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said last month he
believed his company's offer for Adwen was compelling.
"We took a lot of time to discuss the offshore projects in
France with customers, where the risks are, where benefits could
be, on so-called legacy projects that obviously have their
challenges," he said.
"If we get the 50 percent that is fine, and if we don't, if
someone puts a better offer there, they maybe deserve it."
Gamesa values its 50 percent equity stake in Adwen at 74
million euros, according to its 2015 annual report.
"Areva has a put option to sell its 50 percent stake to
Gamesa for 60 million euros. I would be surprised if the premium
offered would be massive," one of the people familiar with the
matter said.
Adwen's products include an 8 megawatt offshore wind
turbine, a machine with the largest annual energy production in
the industry, for which the group has almost 200 orders already,
according to the company website.
"But it's a prototype with production starting in two years
time, and the orders aren't that fixed," one of the people said.
The merged Siemens-Gamesa wind company will have a market
capitalisation of around 10 billion euros, according to
analysts, and would overtake Denmark's Vestas to become
the world's biggest builder of wind farms by market share.
Vestas is not interested in buying Adwen, a company
spokesman said.
($1 = 0.9025 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Jose Elías Rodríguez and Andres
Gonzalez; Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Teis Jensen
and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Mark Potter)