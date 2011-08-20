Free games boost gaming industry revenue

* 45 pct of Germans gamers play only free games
* Gamers prepared to pay for virtual goods
By Michelle Martin
COLOGNE, Germany, Aug 20 An increase in the
number of people playing free games is providing the gaming
industry with an additional source of revenue as gamers shell
out millions for virtual goods and add-ons.
Free games, once the bane of the gaming industry, are now
proving lucrative for game developers who entice people to pay
for virtual costumes or tools which enhance game experience.
According to a survey published by German tech industry
association Bitkom earlier this month, 45 percent of German
gamers opt for free-to-play versions only.
Matthias Hellmund, head of mobile development at German game
developer Exozet said the target group for $70 console games was
gradually shrinking as gamers get used to games on
Apple's iPad which are free or cost 99 cents.
"But people don't necessarily spend less, because fans might
be willing to invest even hundreds of pounds for a game
experience they really like - so some spend more money than they
would on a premium-priced game," he told Reuters at Gamescom,
Europe's largest video games trade fair.
Bitkom found that 43 percent of German gamers splash out on
games which require them to pay before they play, spending an
average of 15 euros a month.
But some gamers who use free-to-play games spend much more
than that on a single micro transaction -- up to 1,500 euros
($2,113) for a rare sword or special armour in some cases --
Christian Funk, a virus analyst at Russian computer security
company Kapersky Lab, told Reuters.
Funk monitored Ebay -- one of the most important sales
channels for virtual goods -- in June found more than 3,641
virtual items for use in Activision Blizzard's "World
of Warcraft" game were sold at an average price of 132.33 euros
($186.4) during a 14-day period.
Based on these figures, Funk estimates that gamers spend
around 11.5 million euros on virtual goods for that one game per
year, giving a glimpse of what kind of sums the micro
transaction industry was handling, he said.
"The value is in the rarity - gamers are prepared to pay
real money for virtual goods," he said, adding some virtual
items were status symbols for players.
"Just as in the real world people are willing to spend lots
of money on nice glasses, watches or sports cars, this is just a
hobby," he said.
GROWING AUDIENCE
The audience for free-to-play games is growing rapidly.
Wooga, Europe's largest social game developer, has seen the
number of people who play its free games on Facebook rise from
3.15 million active users in January 2010 to 32.83 million in
June 2011, data from media research firm Screen Digest shows.
Around 3 percent of people who play Wooga's games pay for
virtual goods such as magic wands or for the ability to complete
a mission instantly.
"It's more attractive to pay if I like a game and if I want
to progress faster and not pay 60 euros but not know what I
get," Wooga spokeswoman Sina Kaufmann told Reuters.
The company claims to be the world's biggest supplier of
"magic equipment" after selling more than 28 million magic wands
to gamers who play its "Monster World" since the game's launch
in May 2010.
But while these sales figures are good for the industry, the
micro transactions business has brought challenges with it.
Game developer Richard Garriott said free downloadable games
are "here to stay" and that the industry was becoming more
creative about monetizing seemingly free-to-play games
such as by charging players to move on to the next level or by
converting people to paying a subscription.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by James Jukwey)