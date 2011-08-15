Eyes on holiday season, casual games at Gamescom

* Companies expected to announce holiday season outlook
* Fallout from Sony hacking scandal likely hot topic
* All eyes on Sony for possible PlayStation 3 price cut
FRANKFURT, Aug 16 Hackers, holiday season sales
and "casual" gaming are expected to be in the spotlight at
Gamescom, Europe's biggest video game trade fair, which throws
its doors open to visitors this week.
Big players such as Sony Corp , Nintendo
and Microsoft are expected to reveal their sales
outlook for the Christmas season, and may give an update on the
pricing of game consoles .
Attendees will focus on Sony's press conference on
Tuesday to see if the company slashes the price of its
PlayStation 3 home gaming console, and whether video
game publisher Electronic Arts announces a launch date
for its widely anticipated online game "Star Wars: The Old
Republic" at its press conference on the same day.
Industry watchers will also focus on how game developers
embrace the fast-growing phenomenon of casual gaming --
relatively simple games that are played on smartphones, tablet
computers and PCs and do not require a huge time commitment,
making them attractive to the mass market.
"Adopting a strategy that includes digital/casual games
content is becoming an increasing priority for all games
publishers," IHS Screen Digest games analyst Steve Bailey told
Reuters.
"With so much content being generated, founded on business
models that rarely involve upfront purchase, the non-specialist
sector is putting pressure on the time and spend that consumers
can dedicate to traditional gaming," he added.
Game developer Richard Garriott said the casual games
industry was developing at breakneck speed, adding that
"developers must take advantage of this opportunity or risk
getting left behind".
For the mobile gaming industry, the issue of free-to-play
games and the future of revenue streams are other hot topics
likely to be discussed.
Attendees will also be looking out for how companies are
positioning themselves in the wake of the Sony hacking scandal,
which saw hackers access personal data for more than 100 million
users of Sony's online video games in April.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Will Waterman)