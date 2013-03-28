版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四 20:53 BJT

BRIEF-GameStop down in premarket after Q4 results, outlook

NEW YORK, March 28 GameStop Corp : * Down 6 percent to $24.87 in premarket after Q4 results, outlook
