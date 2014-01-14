版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-GameStop down in premarket after sales data

NEW YORK Jan 14 GameStop Corp : * Shares fall 6.2 percent in premarket trading after holiday sales data
