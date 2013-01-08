版本:
BRIEF-GameStop drops in premarket after holiday sales results, narrowed guidance

NEW YORK Jan 8 GameStop Corp : * Drops 13.5 percent to $21.40 in premarket after holiday sales results, narrowed guidance
