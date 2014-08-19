版本:
GameStop CEO undergoes surgery for brain tumor

Aug 19 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of videogame products, said Chief Executive Paul Raines underwent an unexpected surgery last week for a small cancerous brain tumor.

Raines, who will be undergoing chemotherapy, will restrict his travel during the expected six week of treatment, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1BxwaFG)

GameStop also said the six week treatment period will not interfere with Raines' "continued leadership" of the company. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
