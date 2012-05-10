UPDATE 1-GameStop same-store sales dived in Q1

BRIEF-Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
May 10 GameStop Corp same-stores sales plummeted 12.5 percent and earnings dipped in the first quarter, as the U.S. retail chain struggled with slowing videogame hardware and software sales.
The company, which announced rudimentary earnings ahead of fuller results to be unveiled May 17, reported earnings of 54 cents a share in the first quarter. It had announced earnings of 56 cents a year earlier.
It blamed the quarterly sales slide to the lack of blockbuster game launches.
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.
* Serinus announces filing of final short form prospectus, expected closing of offering for gross proceeds of cdn$25.2 million and refiling of annual information form Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: