GameStop 1st-qtr profit falls on lower sales

May 17 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video game products, said its profit and sales dropped in the first quarter as it struggled to cope with slowing videogame hardware and software sales.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said total revenue fell 12 percent to $2.00 billion.

Net income attributable to GameStop dropped to $72.5 million, or 54 cents per share, from $80.4 million, or 56 cents per share, a year ago.