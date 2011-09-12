Gamestop to carry tablets in stores for first time

NEW YORK, Sept 12 The largest U.S. video game
retailer GameStop Corp (GME.N) will sell Android tablets this
holiday for the first time in a bid to grab a slice of the
growing market of people who play games on the go.
A company spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday that the
company is still figuring out which Android tablets it will
carry holiday season.
"We are evaluating which tablets to carry in stores this
holiday and the chosen tablets will be capable of delivering a
great gaming experience using the latest chip technology," said
GameStop spokeswoman Wendy Dominguez.
Dominguez added the tablets "will come preloaded with
exclusive content."
The company is also looking at creating a controller to
accompany the tablets, GameStop said.
The tablets will be in stores this holiday. This is
separate from GameStop's announcement on Monday that it would
carry used Apple devices including iPads and iPods. Consumers
will also be able to trade in their old Apple devices for
cash.
GameStop declined to comment on sales expectations for the
Android devices.
Sterne Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia said he was cautiously
optimistic about the news and said it will likely not generate
much revenue for the company initially since the margins on the
tablets will not be very high, he said.
"The impact on GameStop's bottom line will be small since
this is an unproven market for them," he said.
GameStop shares closed 0.4 percent higher on Monday at
$23.22.
(reporting by Liana B. Baker, editing by Bernard Orr)