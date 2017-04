Nov 21 GameStop Corp : * Reports third quarter 2013 results * Q3 sales $2.11 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.98 billion * Raises FY 2013 earnings per share view to $3.00 to $3.20 * Q3 earnings per share $0.58 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says new $500 million share repurchase authorization approved * Says full year guidance raised * Qtrly consolidated comparable store sales rose 20.5% * Says for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2013, expects comparable store sales to