2012年 11月 15日

GameStop revenue drops in 3rd quarter

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 15 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video game products, said its sales dropped in the third quarter due to flagging videogame hardware and software sales.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said sales fell 8.9 percent to $1.77 billion.

