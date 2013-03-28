版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四 20:41 BJT

GameStop posts higher fourth-quarter profit

March 28 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video game products, reported a nearly 50 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by its mobile and digital businesses.

Profit rose to $261.1 million, or $2.15 per share, from $174.7 million, or $1.27 cents per share a year earlier.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company's revenue fell marginally to $3.56 billion.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐