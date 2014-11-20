Assassin's Creed Unity delay hurts GameStop's revenue

BRIEF-KKR announces tender offer to buy Hitachi Kokusai Electric
* KKR announces tender offer to acquire Hitachi Kokusai Electric
Nov 20 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video game products, reported a marginal fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by the delayed release of action game Assassin's Creed Unity.
Net income dropped to $56.4 million, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $68.6 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
The Grapevine, Texas-based company said total revenue fell to $2.09 billion from $2.11 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore and and Malathi Nayak in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON, April 26 Britain will not seek to take a divide and rule approach with the other 27 member states of the European Union in upcoming Brexit negotiations, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 26 U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's electronic equipment unit for 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion) with investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc (JIP).