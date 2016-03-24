GameStop revenue misses estimates; shares fall

March 24 GameStop Corp, the world's
largest retailer of video games, reported quarterly revenue that
missed estimates, hurt by weaker sales of new gaming software.
The company's shares fell as much as 8.3 percent in
after-market trading on Thursday.
Total revenue rose 1.4 percent to $3.53 billion but missed
the average analyst expectation of $3.57 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
GameStop's net income rose to $247.8 million, or $2.36 per
share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, from $244.1 million,
or $2.23 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)