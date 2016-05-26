GameStop revenue falls 4.3 pct

May 26 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video games, reported a 4.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales of new gaming software and hardware.

Net income fell to $65.8 million, or 63 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $73.8 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $1.97 billion from $2.06 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)