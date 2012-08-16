UPDATE 2-GameStop expects third-quarter sales to fall

* Third-quarter comparable store sales to fall 5-10 pct

* Second-quarter revenue $1.55 bln vs Wall St view $1.60 bln

* Shares up 5.4 percent

By Malathi Nayak

Aug 16 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of videogame products, forecast weak quarterly sales on Thursday on a lack of new releases in a stressed market.

Sales of traditional videogame products such as consoles have been under pressure globally as gamers turn to lower-priced offerings on the Internet and spend more time on their tablet computers and phones.

Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop said it expected comparable-store sales to fall between 5 percent and 10 percent in its third quarter, which began on July 29.

Total U.S. sales of videogame hardware and software dropped 20 percent in July after a similar trend throughout the second quarter, according to a report by market research firm NPD.

Game software sales were down 23 percent last month, the report said.

"Clearly the industry has had a tough first half," GameStop Chief Executive Officer Paul Raines told Reuters. "The NPD data is significantly down, and perhaps the industry has declined more than anyone, even analysts' groups, thought it would."

GameStop has largely weathered the tough videogame market by focusing on selling new and used games to console owners and expanding its digital and mobile offerings, including sales of iOS and Android devices in some stores.

"This was the worst year performance they've had in used sales," Sterne Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia said.

Until sales of new games recover, GameStop's used sales will remain under pressure, Bhatia added.

The company said its second-quarter net income had dropped to $21 million, or 16 cents per share, from $30.9 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier. Sales fell 11.1 percent to $1.55 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $1.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it had repurchased stock worth $136.4 million in the second quarter, compared with $34.6 million a year earlier.

GameStop shares were up 5.4 percent at $17.97 on the New York Stock Exchange.