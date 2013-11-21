UPDATE 3-GameStop's profit forecast disappoints, shares fall

* Earnings outlook disappoints
* Warns of console "uncertainty" in Q4
* Shares slide
By Chandni Doulatramani and Malathi Nayak
Nov 21 GameStop Corp forecast
worse-than-expected earnings for the crucial holiday quarter,
dashing hopes that new game consoles from Sony Corp and
Microsoft Corp will fire up sales for the U.S.
videogames retailer.
Shares in the company slid 6 percent even after the company
raised its full-year profit outlook, as many investors had hoped
for an even stronger finish to 2013, driven by the first new
gaming consoles in years from the industry's top hardware
manufacturers.
The fourth quarter typically accounts for a big chunk of the
company's annual revenue and earnings. On Thursday, the company
said it expected fourth-quarter earnings of $1.97 to $2.14 per
share, falling short of the $2.15 that analysts had expected on
average.
Making a forecast for 2013's final quarter was difficult,
despite a promising start to sales of the just-launched
PlayStation 4 from Sony and strong pre-orders of the Xbox One
from Microsoft, GameStop Chief Executive Officer Paul Raines
said .
"When we start estimating console cycles, we understand that
there are always allocation challenges, import challenges so
we've tried to make what is a reasonable expectation of growth
for the fourth quarter. But some investors want us to be even
more aggressive," Raines said.
Despite exercising caution, the company expects to end the
year on a high note, driven by sales of new consoles and games
this holiday season. It raised its full-year earnings per share
forecast to a new range of $3.08 to $3.25, from $3.00 to $3.20
previously.
The company also raised its outlook for full-year comparable
sales growth to 1.5 percent to 4.5 percent, from a previous
forecast of down 3.5 percent to up 1.5 percent.
Some investors might have been disappointed as they expected
more from GameStop over the holidays, Sean McGowan, an analyst
at Needham & Co, said.
"But the fact is they are on the cusp of a very strong
product cycle, which should leave the outlook for 2014 and 2015
very rosy," McGowan said.
Sales of videogame products such as consoles have been
pressured by lower-priced online offerings and as gamers spend
more time on tablet computers and phones. But the arrival of new
game consoles -- after a gap of eight years-- and games should
reignite the market, analysts say.
Total U.S. sales of videogame hardware and software rose 5
percent in October from a year earlier, slowing from 27 percent
growth in September, according to market research firm NPD.
GameStop reported net income of $68.6 million, or 58 cents
per share, in the third quarter, compared with $47.2 million, or
38 cents per share, a year earlier. The Grapevine, Texas-based
company said revenue rose to $2.11 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of 57 cents per share on
revenue of $1.98 billion.
Third-quarter software sales rose about 43 percent, fueled
by robust sales of Take-Two Interactive Software's
blockbuster Grand Theft Auto V. Hardware sales rose about 15
percent, driven by sales of Nintendo's 3DS and 2DS
handhelds, the company said.
GameStop shares, which have risen nearly 6 percent in the
last three months, relinquished most of those gains on Thursday
and were down at $49.50 in the afternoon.