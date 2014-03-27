Videogame retailer GameStop posts higher fourth-qtr revenue

Honeywell's profit rises 9 percent
April 21 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher-than-expected sales in its aerospace and energy businesses.
March 27 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of videogame products, reported a 3.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, driven by demand for new game consoles from Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp.
However, the company's net profit fell to $220.5 million, or $1.89 per share in the three months ended Feb. 1 from $261.1 million, or $2.15 per share, a year earlier.
The Grapevine, Texas-based company said revenue rose to $3.68 billion from $3.56 billion. (Reporting by Lehar Maan and Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
April 21 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher-than-expected sales in its aerospace and energy businesses.
* Says reaffirm 2017 operating framework for industrial operating + verticals EPS, organic revenue growth and industrial operating margin expansion
April 21 Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said it will close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives.