GameStop posts first sales increase in five quarters

May 25 GameStop Corp, the world's
largest retailer of video games, reported its first increase in
sales in five quarters, as robust demand for the Nintendo Switch
gaming console helped offset weak video game sales.
Net sales rose 3.8 percent to $2.05 billion in the first
quarter ended April 29, the company said on Thursday.
GameStop's sales at established stores rose 2.3 percent in
the quarter. Analysts on average had expected a decline of 3.6
percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net income fell to $59 million, or 58 cents per share in the
quarter, from $65.8 million, or 63 cents per share, a year
earlier.
