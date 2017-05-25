UPDATE 2-GameStop posts strong 1st-qtr sales, but leaves forecast unchanged

* Affirms full-year profit forecast of $3.10-$3.40/shr
* 1st-qtr sales, profit beat estimates
* Videogame sales fall 8.2 pct
* Shares slip 6.3 pct after the bell
By Aishwarya Venugopal
May 25 GameStop Corp, the world's
largest retailer of videogames and gaming consoles, reported
better-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday, but left its
full-year earnings forecast unchanged, sending shares down 6
percent in extended trading.
The Grapevine, Texas-based company benefited from robust
demand for the newly launched Nintendo Switch console in the
first quarter ended April 29, helping offset a decline in sales
of videogames.
A lack of insight into shipments of Nintendo's
latest gaming device for the rest of the year held GameStop back
from raising its full-year forecast, Chief Financial Officer
Robert Lloyd said in an interview.
"Without visibility into the product they can deliver to us
... it is tougher for us to raise our estimates," Lloyd said.
Nintendo expects the Switch to more than double its annual
operating profit.
"We haven't seen supply (of the Switch) even come close to
catching demand," a GameStop executive said on a post-earnings
call.
A delay in the launch of Take-Two Interactive's
highly awaited title, "Red Dead Redemption: 2," also contributed
to GameStop keeping its full-year earnings forecast unchanged at
$3.10-$3.40 per share, Lloyd said.
Sales at GameStop's mainstay videogame retail business
continued to fall, with new videogame sales declining 8.2
percent to $520.5 million in the first quarter.
Demand for physical copies of videogames has weakened in
recent years as players increasingly buy games online by
downloading them to their devices, rather than visit a store to
buy game discs.
The shift to downloads in recent years has helped videogame
publishers such as Electronic Arts, Activision-Blizzard
and Take-Two boost profit margins, but has dented
retail sales of videogames.
To counter this shift, GameStop has widened its portfolio by
offering mobile phones, tablets and other devices in some of its
more than 7,500 stores.
Sales at those stores jumped 21.5 percent in the latest
quarter but only made up 10 percent of total revenue.
But GameStop posted a surprise 2.3 percent rise in sales at
established stores, compared with analysts' average expectation
of a 3.6 percent decline, according to research firm Consensus
Metrix.
Net sales climbed 3.8 percent to $2.05 billion, beating
analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell 10.3 percent to $59 million, or 58 cents per
share, as expenses rose. Excluding items, GameStop earned 63
cents per share, topping expectations of 51 cents.
Through Thursday, GameStop's shares had slipped 6.5 percent
this year.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)