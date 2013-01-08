版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二 22:01 BJT

GameStop says fourth-quarter same-store sales to fall

Jan 8 GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of videogame products, said it would report a decline in same-store sales for the fourth quarter after a drop in store traffic during the holiday season.

The company said same-store sales would fall by between 4 percent and 7 percent. Its previous sales forecast ranged from an increase of 1 percent to a fall of 7 percent.

Shares of the company were down 10 percent at $22.25 in premarket trading.

The company expects its profit to be at the low end of its forecast range of $2.07 to $2.27 per share.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐