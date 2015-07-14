REVIEW-Batman faces darkest knight in epic end to 'Arkham' series

| SAO PAULO, July 14
SAO PAULO, July 14 After months of delay and
some high-profile glitches, "Batman: Arkham Knight" has finally
hit gamers' screens around the world. But was it worth the wait?
The fourth instalment in the Arkham series sees the Dark
Knight more tortured than ever as he seeks to rid his beloved
Gotham of crime and tyranny, and it is a worthy finale.
In a sign of the evolution of videogames, and their
burgeoning budgets, the visual artistry and storyline are better
than many Hollywood movies.
And the gameplay, while not innovative, nicely refines
features from previous episodes of a franchise that reinvented
the comic-book crusader in videogames, much as Christopher
Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy did in films.
To the uninitiated, Arkham refers to Arkham Asylum, a prison
that has housed the city's most infamous villains and around
which the series is centred.
The new game takes up the story of Batman about a year after
the events of "Arkham City". The demise of the Joker has left a
power vacuum in Gotham's underworld and the remaining
supervillains form a somewhat tentative alliance, led by
Scarecrow, to eliminate their nemesis.
Among the sinister syndicate is the eponymous Arkham Knight,
an original character created for the game.
OPEN WORLD
The final chapter in the critically acclaimed series,
published by Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, has
been under the industry spotlight for months. It had originally
been scheduled for release last October, but was pushed back
because developer Rocksteady Studios wanted more time.
Even after release it was plagued by technical issues which
prompted a temporary suspension of all PC sales, and led to some
complaints about glitches and crashes from PlayStation 4 and
Xbox One users.
Nevertheless, the graphics are a sight to behold.
Arkham Knight is an "open-world" game - where players can
roam at will through the virtual landscape and have freedom to
choose how and when they approach objectives - while an
overriding main mission keeps the pace frantic.
This freedom allows you to explore and appreciate the
incredible detail of the gothic-style city and its denizens.
Combat flow and the variation of moves are better than the
previous games, and there are enough side missions to ensure
hours of play time, even if some are a bit bland and repetitive.
And the Batmobile is a blast.
On the downside, boss battles - end-of-level fights against
the biggest bad guys - that were a feature in the previous
titles are sorely missed. Many of this edition's encounters
involve wave after wave of thugs.
But it is the writers who deserve the greatest accolades for
a plot which masterfully ends the series and - without giving
too much away - sees the Bat win and lose before the night is
out.
