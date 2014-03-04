版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 3月 4日 星期二 16:06 BJT

BRIEF-GAM shares open up 2.9 pct after FY earnings

ZURICH, March 4 GAM Holding AG : * Shares open 2.9 percent higher after full-year earnings
