GAM assets up 2 pct in Q1 despite net outflows

ZURICH, April 17 GAM Holding said assets under management rose 2 percent to 119 billion Swiss francs ($128.4 billion) in the first quarter, as market gains outweighed net client withdrawals after a large investor pulled its money.

Switzerland's largest listed asset manager said on Wednesday its outlook for 2013 remained positive, citing strong demand for fixed income products, particularly emerging market bond funds.

Earlier in the month, UK-based emerging markets specialist Ashmore Group said clients added a net $7.3 billion to its range of funds in the first three months of the year, smashing analyst forecasts and sending shares sharply higher.

Other asset managers like UK-based Aberdeen Asset Management have reported a strong start to 2013 as a global rally in equities lifts investor appetite for investment funds.

GAM also reported strong first-quarter demand for funds with non-directional strategies, which aim to make money in both rising and falling markets, while investors dumped low margin products in its private label business.

The company said it had solid inflows into strong performers such as its Chinese and European equity funds and its Julius-Baer branded luxury brands fund.

The group also said it had bought back almost 29 million of its own shares under a buyback programme begun in May 2011, but does not currently believe it will reach the stated limit of 41.3 million shares before the programme ends in April 2014.