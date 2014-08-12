BRIEF-Gam Holding reports h1 underlying net profit of CHF 93.1 million

Miners, oil drag European shares to 2-week low; volatility jumps
* Miners, oil stocks biggest fallers (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
Aug 12 GAM Holding AG : * Says reports underlying net profit of CHF 93.1 million for the first half of
2014 * Says H1 operating income totalled CHF 307.4 million, down 2% from the second
half of 2013 * Says H1 ifrs net profit of CHF 90.8 million, of which CHF 89.8 million
attributable to gam holding ag shareholders * Says assets under management in investment management as at 30 June 2014 were
at CHF 73.4 billion * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss government on Tuesday played down Switzerland's reappearance on a U.S. Treasury watch list of potential currency manipulators, saying the status would have no immediate consequences.
ZURICH, April 18 Influential U.S. proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is still advising Credit Suisse investors to vote against proposed bonuses for top management and pay for the board of directors, even after the bank cut top-level bonuses by 40 percent.