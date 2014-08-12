BRIEF-Gam Holding reports h1 underlying net profit of CHF 93.1 million

Aug 12 GAM Holding AG : * Says reports underlying net profit of CHF 93.1 million for the first half of

2014 * Says H1 operating income totalled CHF 307.4 million, down 2% from the second

half of 2013 * Says H1 ifrs net profit of CHF 90.8 million, of which CHF 89.8 million

attributable to gam holding ag shareholders * Says assets under management in investment management as at 30 June 2014 were

at CHF 73.4 billion