Gamida Cell takeover offer terminated, parent company shares dive

JERUSALEM May 1 Negotiations to buy Israeli
stem cell therapies developer Gamida cell have been terminated,
Gamida's parent company said on Thursday.
In March, Elbit Medical Technologies - which owns
a 30.8 percent stake - said Gamida had received a buyout offer
worth hundreds of millions of dollars from an unnamed global
pharmaceutical company. Israeli media had identified the
interested buyer as Swiss drugmaker Novartis.
In a statement, Elbit did not provide further details of the
termination of the possible purchase but it said that along with
Gamida, it was evaluating the consequences.
Gamida is developing a pipeline of products to treat a wide
range of conditions, including blood cancers and solid tumors.
Its StemEx treatment is being tested as part of a transplant
regimen for patients with high risk leukaemia and lymphoma
Other Gamida shareholders include Clal Biotechnology
Industries, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries,
Amgen, Denali Ventures, Auriga Ventures and Israel Healthcare
Venture.
Elbit Medical is 86 percent owned by Elbit Imaging
.
Elbit Medical's shares were down 35 percent at midday in Tel
Aviv, while Elbit Imaging's shares were 13 percent lower and
Clal Biotech's shares were losing 10 percent.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)