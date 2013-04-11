Gamida Cell to meet FDA, EMA over stem cell treatment

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JERUSALEM, April 11 Gamida Cell, a developer of stem cell therapy products, plans to meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency in the coming months to discuss the regulatory path for marketing approval for its StemEx treatment, its chief executive said.
StemEx is used as part of a transplant regimen for patients with high risk leukaemia and lymphoma. Phase II/III clinical trials found the treatment improves survival 100 days after a transplant.
"Phase II/III data suggests that StemEx can serve as an alternative transplant treatment for patients who cannot find a matched bone marrow donor," CEO Yael Margolin said in a statement on Thursday.
"The company plans to meet with the FDA this spring and with the EMA this autumn to continue discussions on the regulatory pathway for marketing approvals."
StemEx is being developed by a joint venture between Israel-based Gamida Cell and generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries . The venture said it is seeking a strategic partner for the global commercialisation of StemEx.
Gamida Cell is privately owned by Teva, Elbit Imaging , Clal Biotechnology Industries, Israel Healthcare Venture, Amgen, Denali Ventures and Auriga Ventures.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.