BRIEF-China's Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium signs MOU with Boston-Power Inc

Nov 5 Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd

* Says signs MOU with Boston-Power Inc, shares to resume trading on Nov 6

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EhLFSL

