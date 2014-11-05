BRIEF-China's Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium signs MOU with Boston-Power Inc

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Nov 5 Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd
* Says signs MOU with Boston-Power Inc, shares to resume trading on Nov 6
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EhLFSL
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015