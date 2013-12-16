版本:
U.S. approves Gannett purchase of Belo minus one TV station

WASHINGTON Dec 16 Gannett Co Inc can move ahead with its purchase of Belo Corp as long as the deal does not include KMOV-TV, a television station in St. Louis, antitrust enforcers at the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The station would give Gannett a dominant position in the St. Louis area if it were part of the deal, resulting in higher prices for advertisers, the department said in a statement.

The department said it had filed a proposed settlement in court that, if approved by a judge, would resolve its competitive concerns.
