Gannett agrees to buy rest of Cars.com - Bloomberg

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Aug 4 Gannett Co Inc one of the newspaper owners of Cars.com, has agreed to buy out the part of the auto-sales website that it doesn't already own for $1.8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
Gannett, the parent company of newspaper USA Today, is one of the five newspaper publishers that back Classified Ventures, the entity that owns Cars.com. Cars.com helps people buy and sell cars on the Internet.
Reuters reported in May that Gannett was exploring a bid for the entire company..
A representative for Gannett did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.