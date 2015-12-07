Gannett to tap former Conde Nast Portfolio editor as content officer

Dec 7 Gannett Co Inc, publisher of USA
Today, has tapped Joanne Lipman, former editor in chief of Conde
Nast Portfolio, as its first chief content officer, according to
a company announcement scheduled to be released Monday that was
reviewed by Reuters.
The McLean, Virginia-based publishing company will also
name Daniel Bernard, a former Time Inc executive, as chief
product officer, according to the announcement.
Gannett, which was separated from its broadcasting and
digital arm, Tegna Inc in June, is bringing the two
executives on board as it works to reinvent itself to appeal to
a younger audience and share content more readily across its 92
local U.S. newspapers, which include the Louisville
Courier-Journal, the Indianapolis Star, and the Detroit Free
Press.
In October, Gannett announced it was acquiring Journal Media
Group, which runs a number of local papers including the
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Last week, the company announced that it is bringing all of
its publications under the USA Today Network name, marking an
attempt by the company to take advantage of its most well-known
publication, the No.1 U.S. newspaper by circulation
.
In her new role, Lipman will work to enable more
collaboration among USA Today Network's 3,000 journalists, she
told Reuters in an interview Saturday.
"Great ideas can bubble up from anywhere within this
network," she said. "It is really about taking what has been 92
individual papers...and building it into this nationwide news
organization."
As one of her first priorities, Lipman is going to focus on
digital, video and social media initiatives she said.
Most recently, Lipman has been working with Andrew Heyward,
former president of CBS News, consulting news organizations on
using digital technology, like video and social media, to tell
stories.
Before that she was the founding editor in chief of Conde
Nast Portfolio, a monthly business magazine, and Portfolio.com.
She spent most of her career as an editor at The Wall Street
Journal.
Bernard, who was formerly head of product for Time Inc's
Fortune, Time and Money Digital publications, replaces David
Payne, who will be leaving the firm in January.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Andrew Hay)