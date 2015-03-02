Gannett says Icahn withdraws director nominations

March 2 USA Today publisher Gannett Co Inc
said it had reached an agreement with Carl Icahn
resulting in the activist investor withdrawing his nominations
to the company's board.
Icahn, who owns about 6.6 percent of Gannett, nominated two
directors in January, saying he was concerned about decisions
the company may make in anticipation of the proposed spinoff of
its print operations from its TV and digital properties.
Gannett said on Monday that directors of the new publishing
company would be elected annually and special meetings could be
called only by investors holding at least 20 percent of the
company.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)