UPDATE 1-Gannett Chairman and CEO Craig Dubow steps down

Oct 6 Gannett Co (GCI.N) Chairman and Chief Executive Craig Dubow has resigned from his position because of a medical disability, the company said on Thursday.

Gracia Martore has been appointed president and CEO and has joined the company's board of directors. Gannett director Marjorie Magner, who is managing partner of private equity firm Brysam Global Partners, has been named chairman.

Martore was previously the company's president and chief operating officer and was serving as Gannett's principal executive officer after Dubow took medical leave on Sept. 15. She joined the company in 1985.

Dubow has been with Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the United States that also owns broadcast TV stations, for 30 years.

"For me, the decision to step down was difficult, but I must now focus on my health and my family," he said in a statement.

Shares of Gannett closed down a penny at $10.45 on Thursday. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba)