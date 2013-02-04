Gannett reports jump in quarterly revenue

Feb 4 Gannett Co Inc reported a 9.4 percent rise in fourth- quarter revenue on results from broadcasting and circulation.

Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the United States, on Monday reported revenue of $1.52 billion, compared with analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion.

Net income was $103 million, or 44 cents per share, compared with $116 million, or 49 cents per share for the same period last year.