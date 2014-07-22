Gannett profit and revenue rise on TV stations

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
July 22 Gannett Co, the largest newspaper chain in the United States and publisher of USA Today, reported higher revenue and earnings on Tuesday, benefiting from its acquisition of Belo's TV stations.
The company said total second-quarter revenue increased 12.1 percent to $1.46 billion from a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting $1.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earnings excluding special items, such as employee severance, rose 14.4 percent to $154.6 million, or 67 cents per share. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
* Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: