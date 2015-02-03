Broadcasting revenue boosts Gannett profit

BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
Feb 3 Gannett Co, publisher of USA Today, reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher spending on political advertising and increased TV retransmission revenue.
Broadcasting revenue more than doubled to $495.3 million.
Net income attributable to Gannett rose to $676 million, or $2.92 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28 from $90.7 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.7 billion from $1.37 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.