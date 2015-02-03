Broadcasting revenue boosts Gannett profit

Feb 3 Gannett Co, publisher of USA Today, reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher spending on political advertising and increased TV retransmission revenue.

Broadcasting revenue more than doubled to $495.3 million.

Net income attributable to Gannett rose to $676 million, or $2.92 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28 from $90.7 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.7 billion from $1.37 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)