At 30, USA Today gives itself first significant makeover

By Jennifer Saba
Sept 13 When Gannett Co Inc introduced
USA Today on Sept. 15, 1982, it was ridiculed in newspaper
circles, earning the derisive nickname "McPaper" for its short
articles, big photos and devotion to graphics.
Now, USA Today's once-radical imprimatur can be seen in
almost every newspaper in the United States. What was once
unique has become ubiquitous.
That is why, in an effort to re-establish itself with
readers and advertisers, USA Today will unveil on Friday its
first major redesign since its launch 30 years ago.
"The only real criticism we got was that it was tired,
stale, and hasn't changed," said USA Today's newly appointed
president and publisher, Larry Kramer. He noted that the paper's
brand is still strong among consumers. "People who might not
even use it, they had a positive feeling about."
Among the changes to be unveiled on Friday: a new logo that
morphs based on the day's most important news, and sharper color
that will saturate more of its pages. The paper's website and
digital products are also getting a makeover. It will be cleaner
and sleeker, with a nod to tablet editions - a stark contrast to
the current practice of many news websites, which is to cram
stories and advertising onto a single page.
The changes will be more than cosmetic. Kramer, whom
Gannett tapped in May, is known for his digital media chops,
which include starting the online financial news site
MarketWatch. Shortly after his appointment, Kramer named David
Callaway, who headed up MarketWatch's newsroom, as USA Today's
editor-in-chief.
In an interview with Reuters, Kramer said the big initiative
will be to push for more original reporting, as opposed to
relying on wire services to cover breaking news. He plans to use
the budget and staff that he now has. Eventually the strategy to
improve news production and distribution will be rolled out
across the company's U.S. newsrooms of 5,000 employees.
"We are going to take the Gannett news operation ... and
bring them under an umbrella that makes us share that content,"
Kramer said. "USA Today is the best of the news brands in the
national scope of things."
Gannett has tried several times for a cohesive editorial
strategy across its 23 broadcast TV stations and 82 newspapers
in the United States, but those efforts never fully jelled.
Among Gannett's other newspapers are the Arizona Republic and
the Des Moines Register.
STIFF COMPETITION
Known as "The Nation's Newspaper," USA Today targets the
average consumer with a populist bent and catches people mainly
when they travel, owing to its widespread distribution in hotels
and airports. But over the years it has faced stiff competition
from the Wall Street Journal, which is delving into more
mainstream news, the New York Times, and the many daily
newspapers that are now easily available on smartphones and
tablets.
"The Wall Street Journal is the nation's business newspaper
and the New York Times is the nation's newspaper of record. USA
Today doesn't have a clear identity," said Ken Doctor, an
analyst with Outsell Research. "It's practically a spiritual
crisis."
USA Today has a daily circulation of 1.8 million copies but
three years ago lost its long-held perch as the largest daily
newspaper in the United States to the Wall Street Journal, which
includes paid digital subscriptions in its circulation count,
according to the Audit Bureau of Circulations.
Gannett does not break out financial results for individual
newspapers in its earnings, but national advertising makes up
the bulk of USA Today's revenue, and that has been in a
double-digit decline for several quarters. In the second
quarter, for instance, Gannett reported that national
advertising fell 17 percent.
"It's been under unmitigated revenue pressure for three
years, to the point of which I asked the company three months
ago, 'Why don't you go all-digital?'" said Doug Arthur, a
long-time newspaper analyst with Evercore Partners, referring to
USA Today.
Arthur thinks USA Today has a strong brand and foundation to
relaunch, though it will be a "big challenge."
If going all-digital is really to happen - USA Today is
printed at 37 plants - it will not be anytime soon, as Kramer
said that paper is still very much a part of the current plan.
"The redesign of the paper is critical to everything that is
going on," Kramer said. "It's the transition from a newspaper
brand to a news brand."