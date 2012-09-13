U.S. financial risk council could use more sunlight - GAO

* GAO says FSOC, research office can be more transparent
* Treasury says FSOC, OFR are committed to transparency
* Republicans who called for GAO study complain to Geithner
* Republicans say study contradicts openness claims by FSOC
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The new U.S. financial risk
council should publicly share more details about its closed-door
meetings on emerging risks to markets, a congressional watchdog
report has found.
The Government Accountability Office said the Financial
Stability Oversight Council, a group made up of the top U.S.
regulators, fails to provide insight, even on information that
is not market-sensitive.
The GAO's report raises similar concerns about the
Treasury's Office of Financial Research, another new office
created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law to analyze
data about market threats.
"Public information on FSOC's and OFR's decision making and
activities is limited, which makes assessing their progress in
carrying out their missions difficult," the GAO said.
FSOC is chaired by Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and
includes the Federal Reserve chairman, and the heads of the
Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, among others.
The group meets regularly in both open and closed sessions,
but has been criticized for sharing little information about its
views on big market events, such as the European debt crisis and
the collapse of major brokerage MF Global.
FSOC has also been called out for being secretive in its
deliberations on major regulatory responsibilities, including
picking a list of "systemic" financial institutions that will
then be subjected to much stricter oversight.
In a letter responding to the GAO's report, Treasury's Under
secretary of Domestic Finance, Mary Miller, said the council and
the OFR are "firmly committed to operating in an open and
transparent manner."
She also noted that the council and the OFR are relatively
new organizations that still have improvements to make.
A Treasury spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the
letter.
On Thursday, the two key U.S. House Republicans who had
requested the GAO study sent a letter to Geithner expressing
dissatisfaction with the findings.
"We are concerned that these continued verbal and written
commitments from FSOC and OFR are in direct conflict with the
findings of the GAO report," wrote House Financial Services
Chairman Spencer Bachus and House Financial Services oversight
subcommittee chairman Randy Neugebauer.
In addition to urging more transparency, the GAO also found
that the FSOC and the OFR both need to develop "systematic and
comprehensive mechanisms for identifying and monitoring" risks.