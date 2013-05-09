版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Gap shares up 7.2 percent after the bell

NEW YORK May 9 Gap Inc : * Shares up 7.2 percent after the bell following sales data, guidance

