版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 22日 星期三 02:01 BJT

BRIEF-Gap CEO says has "not given up" that a global bangladesh safety accord of some kind can be worked out

CHICAGO May 21 Gap Inc : * CEO says has "not given up" that a global bangladesh safety accord of some

kind can be worked out * CEO says ready to sign existing accord led by industriall with some "very

minor accomodations"
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐