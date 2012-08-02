版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 2日 星期四 20:15 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Gap shares rise after earnings outlook, sales

(Corrects to say sales and earnings outlook, not earnings)

NEW YORK Aug 2 NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gap Inc : * Share rise 9 percent premarket after sales, earnings outlook.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐