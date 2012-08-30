BRIEF-Gap shares up 3.6 percent in premarket trade following August sales

BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America reports February sales of 53,020 units
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 30 Gap Inc : * Shares up 3.6 percent in premarket trade following August sales
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 A federal appeals court has thrown out a jury verdict that had originally required Apple Inc to pay $533 million to Smartflash LLC, a technology developer and licenser that claimed Apple's iTunes software infringed its data storage patents.
* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct