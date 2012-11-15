版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Gap shares rise 3.4 percent after the bell following results

NEW YORK Nov 15 Gap Inc : * Shares rise 3.4 percent after the bell following results

