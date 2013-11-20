版本:
BRIEF-Gap expands "reserve in store" capabilities to over 600 US Gap and Banana Republic stores

Nov 20 Gap Inc : * Announced expansion of reserve in store capabilities to all U.S. banana

republic stores and more than 200 Gap Stores in 15 major U.S. markets * Says online and Mobile shoppers can now "reserve in store" at more than 600

U.S. Gap and banana republic locations * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
