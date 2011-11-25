U.S. apparel brand Gap says to triple China network in 2012

* Says to open 15 stores in China in year to Jan
* To triple China network to 45 stores by end fiscal 2012
* Says Hangzhou, Tianjin stores to open in December
By Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee
HONG KONG, Nov 25 U.S. apparel brand Gap
Inc said on Friday that it aims to triple its store
network in China next year, one of the latest foreign brands to
target the country's consumer spending growth.
Redmond Yeung, president of China for Gap, which competes
with Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co Ltd and Esprit
Holdings Ltd in China, said the company aimed to
operate 15 stores in the country by the end of the fiscal year
to January, and to triple that number to 45 in fiscal 2012.
"The China market so far has far exceeded our expections,"
Yeung told reporters on the sidelines of the soft opening of its
first store in Hong Kong.
"We are very happy with the results we have achieved in
China. That is the reason for this store growth target and why
investment in this area is increasing," he said.
Gap, which operates about 400 outlets in Asia, has eight
stores in Shanghai and Beijing and plans to open outlets in
Hangzhou and Tianjin before the end of this year.
"It is a big investment, but it is good as we control
everything," Yeung said. "(China's) 12th five-year plan is very
clear that retail business in China is going to grow and double
in the next five years ... we would like to be part of that."
San Francisco-based Gap, which also operates Old Navy and
Banana Republic brands and competes with Zara owner Inditex SA
and Hennes & Mauritz AB, was targeting China's
growing middle class, Yeung said.
China's fashion market is expected to triple to more than
1.3 trillion yuan ($201.3 billion) in the next 10 years, driven
by rising consumer affluence, Boston Consulting Group said in
July.
Per capita spending among urban consumers was 1,150 yuan per
year, roughly a fifth of the level in Britain and the United
States, it said.
Foreign retailers have flocked to the booming China market,
but fragmented distribution networks and the inability of some
to localise their products has seen companies pull out,
including Best Buy Co Inc and Home Depot Inc.
"Nothing is easy in China but everything is possible," said
Yeung. "We are optimistic we can open a lot of stores ... We are
committed to expanding in this market."
Concerns that luxury demand could wane hit the shares of
some companies in September, but Burberry Plc and LVMH
Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA have since released
optimistic outlooks. Germany's Hugo Boss AG had also
revised up its sales targets.
Last week, Gap said it earned $193 million for the third
quarter ended Oct. 29, compared with $303 million last year.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)