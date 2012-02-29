GAP wants brokers to stop buying stock for Grupo Mexico

MEXICO CITY Feb 29 GAP said on
Wednesday that it wanted to restrict trading in its own shares
when brokers buy them on behalf of miner Grupo Mexico, which is
trying to get control of about a third of the Mexican airport
operator.
Grupo Mexico said in June that it wanted to
buy more than 30 percent of GAP, which would trigger a stock
market law obligating the copper miner to bid for the entire
company.
GAP's internal bylaws say no noncontrolling shareholder can
have a stake bigger than 10 percent. Grupo Mexico sued GAP to
change those rules, and GAP shot back with an appeal to stop the
takeover, although the miner has continued buying shares.
GAP said in a statement that a court had ordered measures in
a suit it started against Mexican stock market brokers to
require strict adherence to the company's bylaws.
The order prohibits stock brokers from buying shares of GAP
for Grupo Mexico.
GAP shares include B series, which are available in the
market. BB shares, or 15 percent of the company, are held only
by controlling partners and are not publicly traded.
As of January, Grupo Mexico held 28.7 percent of the
company's total shares and 33.8 percent of the publicly traded
stock, GAP said in its quarterly financial report this week.
Mexico's stock exchange and Grupo Mexico officials were not
immediately available for comment.
GAP operates 12 airports, including those in the Pacific
resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos.
The company's shares traded 0.2 percent higher early on
Wednesday.