UPDATE 1-Gap posts smaller quarterly profit

Nov 17 Gap Inc's quarterly profit
slipped 36 percent as the biggest clothes retailer in the United
States continued to lose market share to more affordable and
fashionable peers.
The retailer, which competes with Zara owner Inditex
, Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing and Hennes &
Mauritz, is trying to keep pace with the latest fashion
trends by revamping its stores and merchandise, after falling
off shoppers' lists.
"We're ready to compete aggressively this holiday," Chief
Executive Glenn Murphy said in a statement.
For the third quarter ended Oct 29, the company, which also
owns the Old Navy and Banana Republic chains, earned $193
million, or 38 cents a share, compared with $303 million, or 48
cents last year.
Sales at the San Francisco-based retailer -- which recently
outlined plans to revamp its namesake stores -- fell 2 percent
to $3.59 billion. Sales at its namesake stores, which make up
nearly a quarter of overall sales, fell 3 percent.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 36
cents a share, on revenue of $3.61 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gap shares closed at $19.24 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)