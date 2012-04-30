UPDATE 1-Gap names H&M exec as Old Navy head

* Appoints Stefan Larsson for the post
* Larsson to take up role in October
April 30 Gap Inc said Hennes & Mauritz
executive Stefan Larsson will take charge of its Old
Navy brand, as the company seeks to turn around the struggling
chain.
Larsson, who joins Old Navy in October, most recently headed
global sales at the Swedish retailer, which along with Inditex's
Zara displaced Gap's position as the world's largest
apparel retailer.
In a bid to catch up to the "fast fashion" European
retailers, U.S. companies like Gap, American Eagle Outfitters
and Macy's Inc have been hurt by lower margins as
consumers resist high priced clothes.
In January, Tom Wyatt, former head of Old Navy, stepped down
to pursue a career outside of clothing retail. This marks a
second such departure in a year by the head of a major Gap
brand.
Old Navy, which was launched in 1994, will continue to be
led by Nancy Green, EVP & Chief Creative Officer, and Tom Sands,
EVP of Stores and Operations, until Larsson joins the company.
"We believe there is significant overlap between the H&M and
Old Navy customer base, and Larsson's knowledge of the inner
workings of a successful value retailer is just what this brand
needs to turn itself around," Jefferies & Co analyst Randal
Konik said in a note to clients.
The chain has more than 1,000 stores and accounts for about
39 percent of Gap sales.
Gap shares closed at $28.50 on Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.