UPDATE 1-Gap gets new design chief for namesake brand

Sept 17 Gap Inc on Monday named Rebekka
Bay as creative director and executive vice president for Gap
global design, with responsibility for product sales online and
in more than 1,000 stores in 42 countries.
The announcement comes within a week of the retailer's
naming ex J.C. Penney Co Inc marketing chief Michael
Francis as an adviser, and is the latest in a number of changes
at the top executive level, under the guidance of Chief
Executive Glenn Murphy.
Gap has managed a successful turnaround in its merchandise,
and is now seeing rising sales after years of losing customers
to more trendy and affordable rivals.
In May, it hired former H&M executive Stefan Larsson to lead
its Old Navy brand.
Bay will be in charge of Gap women's, men's, 1969,
accessories and Body lines worldwide. An acclaimed designer, she
is credited with conceptualizing the high-end COS brand, which
is part of Hennes & Mauritz company.
She served as creative director at the Danish retailer
Bruuns Bazaar since 2011, overseeing the design of women's and
men's apparel, Gap said in a statement.
Bay, who takes over October 1, will be based in New York and
report to Art Peck, president of the brand's North American
division and Gap International president Stephen Sunnucks.